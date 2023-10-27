ugc_banner

BIGBANG's G-Dragon finally breaks silence on alleged drug scandal: 'There's no truth to...'

WION Web Team
Seoul, South KoreaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Oct 27, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

BIGBANG's G-Dragon under police probe for alleged drug use. Photograph:(Instagram)

Addressing the recent media reports, G-Dragon firmly stated in his statement that he has not used drugs and that the allegations of 'violation of drug control laws' against him have no basis. He acknowledged the concern expressed by many and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. 

BIGBANG member G-Dragon and his legal representative, Kim Su Hyun of the law firm K1 Chamber, issued official statements today, vehemently denying allegations of drug abuse. The South Korean rapper was booked by the police for illegal use of narcotics on October 25.  

The case, which has sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry, comes in the wake of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug abuse investigation, though the authorities have stated that the two cases are unrelated and are being investigated separately.

Lawyer Kim Su Hyun began his statement by emphasising that the information circulating in the media regarding G-Dragon is not based on factual evidence. He urged the public to consider Kwon Ji Yong's (G-Dragon) perspective on the incident. 

In a follow-up statement, G-Dragon addressed the allegations head-on, firmly stating he has not used drugs and clarified that the recent news reports concerning the 'violation of drug control laws' have no basis. He acknowledged the concern expressed by many and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. 

He clarified, "First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc., that was recently revealed in the media." 

The incident has attracted considerable attention not only due to G-Dragon's status as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry but also because of his prior involvement in a drug usage controversy in 2011, which ultimately led to a suspended case. The police have not yet provided specific details about the recent investigation but have confirmed that it is ongoing.

The timing of G-Dragon's case in the aftermath of Lee Sun Kyun's drug abuse investigation has led to speculation within the entertainment industry. Several reports suggest that many more celebrities are under police scrutiny for drug-related charges. While some of these celebs have been booked, others may face further action by the authorities. This has prompted speculation, even involving global sensation BTS.

