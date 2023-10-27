Did you know Paris Hilton had 45 wedding dresses for her D-day and she wore 6 of them?

Paris Hilton's 2021 wedding to Carter Reum was a fashion extravaganza as she donned a total of six wedding dresses on her special day. The socialite recently revealed in an interview with British Vogue that she had a staggering 45 different wedding dresses to choose from, thanks to the excitement of designers worldwide to be part of her nuptials.

“I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding and it was because I literally had 45 of them,” she disclosed.

Hilton's stylist received calls from designers worldwide, all eager to contribute to the glamorous event by crafting custom-made dresses for the bride. Although she couldn't wear all 45 options, Hilton mentioned that she did her best to showcase as many as possible.

Among the myriad choices, Hilton knew immediately that she wanted to walk down the aisle in an Oscar De La Renta wedding dress. She aimed for a princess-like look with 3D flowers, reminiscent of Grace Kelly's iconic style.

For the ceremony, she fulfilled her vision, wearing a long-sleeved, flower-embroidered couture gown. Hilton has previously described this dress as "timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic."

Her first dance saw a costume change as she slipped into an off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav ballgown, complemented by a dazzling tiara. The off-the-shoulder theme continued with her third dress, which was shorter and featured floral appliqués, echoing the style of her first gown.

Hilton brought variety to her wedding attire with a low-cut Pamela Rowland design, complete with a sparkling sequin cape. When it was time to hit the dance floor, she had two different options: a sheer, silver star-adorned dress and a full hot pink Alice + Olivia ensemble, ending the night in her signature bubblegum style.

Throughout her interview with British Vogue, Hilton reminisced about her love for all things pink and revealed her early influence on the fashion world. She fondly recalled an iconic photo of herself from 2001, wearing a hot pink Versace dress with a Barbie backpack in hand.

“I was going for the Barbiecore vibes before there was even the word Barbiecore,” Hilton said. “I invented it. Barbie is my idol. She is such an icon. I’ve looked up to her my entire life.”

In addition to Barbie's bold fashion, Hilton expressed admiration for Barbie's ability to be anything she set her mind to, a sentiment she has embraced in her own life as a multi-faceted entrepreneur and celebrity.

