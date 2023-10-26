Beyoncé launches new perfume called Cé Noir
Beyonce shared an unboxing video of the fragrance as she revealed that she's excited for the world to smell her exclusive fragrance.
Beyoncé has launched her new perfume called Cé Noir. In a video posted on Instagram, Beyonce shared a snippet of the new fragrance and wrote, “I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing, and it’s finally here after years of work. I wanted something to be monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy. So right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”
The bottle of the new fragrance features a chrome casing with a small glass circle on the back. According to the website, the fragrance notes include clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh and golden amber.
In the video, you can hear Beyoncé saying, “I actually spray this during the show a few times. Gotta keep it fresh. … And this is CÉ NOIR, say no more.”
Earlier this month, she also released the trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The film will release in theaters on December 1 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The movie is described as a “journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”