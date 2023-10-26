Beyoncé launches new perfume called Cé Noir

Beyoncé has launched her new perfume called Cé Noir. In a video posted on Instagram, Beyonce shared a snippet of the new fragrance and wrote, “I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing, and it’s finally here after years of work. I wanted something to be monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy. So right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”

The bottle of the new fragrance features a chrome casing with a small glass circle on the back. According to the website, the fragrance notes include clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

In the video, you can hear Beyoncé saying, “I actually spray this during the show a few times. Gotta keep it fresh. … And this is CÉ NOIR, say no more.”