Justin Theroux shows support to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's recent interview about infertility

Jennifer Aniston revealed many secrets about her life for the first time in a candid interview with Allure, from IVF treatment to debunking all rumours about her previous relationships, among others. In the exclusive interview, she also mentioned her ex-husband Justin Theroux and the little cottage that used to be in his office when they were living together.



A few days after the interview was published, Justin also showed support to his ex-wife. On Thursday, Jennifer shared some breathtaking photos of her from the cover shoot. Reacting to the photos, Justin simply commented a fist emoji with a heart.

Aniston and 'The Leftovers' actor Theroux got married in August 2015, and after two years, in 2017, the couple announced their separation. During the interview, Jennifer took the writer in the backyard and showed him the little black cottage, which used to be Justin's office.

"Welcome to the Babe Cave," Jennifer says, before adding, "This was Justin’s office."



The 'Friends' star added, as per Just Jared. "You can imagine he likes things black and dark," she said before stepping out, "so I lightened it up, stripped it all." He came over [the other day] and was like, "What the f-ck did you do?" I said, "I brought the light back in, buddy."

In the interview, the actor talked about her secret struggle with infertility. "All the years and years and years of speculation... "It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it." I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, "Freeze your eggs." Do yourself a favor. "You just don't believe it."