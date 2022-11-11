Michelle Yeoh is the star of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' in new trailer

We’re definitely up for some Witcher fun as the highly anticipated show makes a comeback with a new season. While Henry Cavill is not a part of it, there’s Michelle Yeoh to the rescue. On board to lead the four-part prequel series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ released its trailer.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ takes place 1200 years before the events of ‘The Witcher’. The prequel series will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The teaser than released last year introduced Yeoh as the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a quest to retrieve a blade stolen from her people — along with Sophia Brown as Éile and Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall.

Watch the trailer here:

The cast includes Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Sundril and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth will next play Witcher after Henry Cavill departs from the role.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.