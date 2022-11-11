Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio! Some lesser-known facts about the star

Leonardo DiCaprio has grew up in a Los Angeles neighbourhood where drugs, violence was a very common thing. Caprio, who started working at a very young age, once shared that he was never tempted by drugs as he has seen people suffering from many health issues, which is probably one of the reasons why he has never done drugs.
"I had seen all the hedonism and insanity of the world of drugs. "I grew up in a hard-core neighbourhood," The Sun quoted DiCaprio as saying.
Did you know his 'Titanic' hairstyle was banned?
Leonardo DiCaprio rose to fame in the 1990s playing the role of Jack Dawson in the iconic film 'Titanic.' It's been decades, but people are still fan of Dawson's look and his witty charm.
But, did you know his hairstyle was banned by the Taliban? Soon after the famous mushroom cut won the hearts of Afghani boys, the Taliban was quick to put a ban on the hairstyle. Even some of Taliban rulers jailed barbers for giving people famous hairstyles.
His first Oscar nomination
While Leonardo's first Oscar came years later in his career, but, he proved himself as an actor at the age of 19.The actor got his first Academy Award nomination in 1993 for his outstanding performance in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape.'
Caprio won his first Oscar in 2016 for 'The Revenant' after five award nominations.
His acting journey!
Who would have known that this little boy would rule Hollywood one day? Leonardo Di Caprio started his acting journey with television commercials. After giving a few auditions, he got his first stint in a Matchbox car commercial at the age of 14.
Worst actor award
Not every role that Leonardo has done has added stars to his career. Leo, who has been hailed as one of the finest actors in the whole world received a Golden Raspberry Award in the worst actor category in 2001 for his role in 'The Beach'.
Leonardo DiCaprio came from Leonardo Da Vinci
We often joke that Leonardo DiCaprio's name was inspired by the great artist Leonardo da Vinci, but did you know it's actually true, and there's a very interesting story behind it? Actually, when Leonardo's mother was seeing Da Vinci's famous panting, she felt that her baby kicked for the very first time, and that what led her to keep the name.