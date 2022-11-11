Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio! Some lesser-known facts about the star

Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:53 PM(IST)

One of the Hollywood's finest actor Leonardo DiCaprio has turned a year older today. Marking the special day, here we bring to you some lesser-known facts about the star.

Never did drugs in his life

Leonardo DiCaprio has grew up in a Los Angeles neighbourhood where drugs, violence was a very common thing. Caprio, who started working at a very young age, once shared that he was never tempted by drugs as he has seen people suffering from many health issues, which is probably one of the reasons why he has never done drugs.

"I had seen all the hedonism and insanity of the world of drugs. "I grew up in a hard-core neighbourhood," The Sun quoted DiCaprio as saying.

