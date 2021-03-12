Justin Bieber will not be attending Grammy awards this year

Justin Bieber won't be attending this year Grammys.



Bieber who has been nominated in four different categories will skip the musical night after getting snubbed for his album 'Changes', reports state.



He took the decision after Academy nominated his album in a pop category instead of classifying it as R&B as intended.



After the nomination was announced in November, Bieber called out the Grammys for not putting his album in the appropriate category.

Grammy 2021 probables: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift; a look at the frontrunners



Making his point clear, Biber wrote on Instagram, ''I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. 'Changes' was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me."

The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys



"I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!" he added.

"I absolutely love Pop music, it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honoured to be nominated either way." he ended his message.



Bieber is also not performing at this year's event. He is up for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Yummy', Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 'Intentions', featuring Quavo, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.



This year, Grammys has been shrouded in controversy ever since the nominations were announced, which gave some serious surprises and notable snubs. The Grammy awards are set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.