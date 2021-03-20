Justin Bieber faces backlash for using words of Martin Luther King Jr in new album 'Justice'

Justin Bieber's latest album 'Justice' has divided the internet. The album is receiving mixed reviews for featuring the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Released Friday, Bieber's sixth studio album, 'Justice', begins with one of the late civil rights icon's most famous quotes: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," words from his April 1963 "Letter From Birmingham Jail." King is even credited as a songwriter on Bieber's album.

Six tracks later is "MLK Interlude," a 1-minute, 44-second snippet of King's sermon "But If Not," which he delivered at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church in November 1967. "I say to you, this morning, that if you have never found something so dear and precious to you that you will die for it, then you aren't fit to live," King said as he urged his audience to do what is right, regardless of consequences.

Some people lashed out at the singer for using King's words, finding a disconnect between their origins and their placement on Justice.

One of the critics pointed out "Now if you're wondering why anyone thought it was a good idea to conflate civil-right martyrdom with the thought of succumbing to a hot woman, keep wondering: It, like the other MLK bit, or the socially conscious-sounding rationale for the album title, for that matter, doesn't make a lick of sense,"





Justin Bieber has an “MLK Interlude” on his album. Then, an 80’s inspired pop song about dying for love comes on next. pic.twitter.com/11uBfJVGb3 — RacismSummitBookingAgent (@KirkWrites79) March 19, 2021 ×

im confused why this justin bieber album is called justice and has a whole mlk skit if it’s just about how in love he is with hailey bieber💀 — bri🤪 (@iamabriannaa) March 19, 2021 ×

justin bieber profiting off of the civil rights movement as a white man is weird. his album is called ‘justice’ and has an MLK interlude but speaks nowhere of social justice, and is focused on love & relationships... huh? — aly (@herestokesha) March 19, 2021 ×

However, Justin has got the support of MLK Jr.'s kins and organisation. Notably King's daughter Bernice and the staff at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. They pointed out that the performer called on fans to support the King Center and other organizations dedicated to social justice on the eve of his latest collection's release.





Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something.



Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism https://t.co/nTkR1XdcvW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 18, 2021 ×

Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of our work and our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. Help by donating or taking action at https://t.co/gI7VPeOZ3i and https://t.co/hs8yGjlzr3. #MLK https://t.co/8yP9TX8E8Z — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) March 18, 2021 ×

'Justice' is the best-selling album in the iTunes Store on Friday. His latest single, "Peaches," from the album, was the fifth best-selling song.