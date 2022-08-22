Jr NTR meets Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad - see viral pics

Jr. NTR recently met India's Home Minister Amit Shah at a hotel in Hyderabad. Photos of the two are going viral on social media. Dressed in formals, the politician and actor are seen smiling in the snaps. Some pictures even show Amit Shah and Jr NTR speaking to each other on a couch. However, the two have not shared whether the meeting was set up to discuss something about an upcoming event or it was just a casual meeting. So, it remains to be seen what's cooking!

Sharing a series of photos with Jr NTR on his official Twitter handle, Amit Shah wrote, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."

The actor retweeted Amit Shah's post and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words." Take a look!

It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words. https://t.co/Hrn33EuRJh — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 21, 2022

Some reports have suggested that Shah was utterly impressed by Jr NTR’s performance in 'RRR' and he wanted to meet the actor personally to appreciate his performance. However, some fans feel that the two could have met to discuss some political issues and his entry into politics. However, no information has been relayed to the public so far.

Jr. NTR's blockbuster 'RRR' was helmed by SS Rajamouli and presented by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. The film also starred Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and others in pivotal roles.