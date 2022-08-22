Alec Baldwin claims he's lost five jobs since 'Rust' shooting incident

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin recently gave an interview to reiterate his stance on the whole 'Rust' shooting incident. While speaking to a media outlet, he shared that he is still bearing the brunt of the tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of talented cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Shedding light on how the harrowing incident took a toll on his work life, Baldwin revealed that he lost five projects as people feared hiring him. He added that he would have quit showbiz if it was not for the support of his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

While speaking to CNN, Baldwin said, "I got fired from another job yesterday. There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane... I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this."

Talking about his wife's support, he shared, "If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now... if I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate."

Speaking to the publication, he also shared who he thinks is responsible for the incident. "Someone put a live bullet in the gun who should have known better, he said while adding, "That was (Gutierrez Reed’s) job. Her job was to look at the ammunition and put in the dummy round or the blank round, and there wasn’t supposed to be any live rounds on the set."

"There are two people who didn’t do what they were supposed to do. I’m not sitting there saying I want them to, you know, go to prison, or I want their lives to be hell. I don’t want that, but I want everybody to know that those are the two people that are responsible for what happened."

"I sincerely believe... (investigators are) going to say that this was an accident. It’s tragic," Baldwin concluded.