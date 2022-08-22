'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun leads India Day Parade in New York - see viral pics and videos

'Pushpa: The Rise' & upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule' star Allu Arjun reached New York City on Sunday (August 21) to attend the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha Reddy. Photos and clips of the NYC event are going viral on social media.

For those unaware, the India Day Parade is one of the most well-known annual events organized by the Indian diaspora in the US. And, every year, celebs reach the US to represent their country. And, this time, Allu Arjun was invited to become the marshal of the parade.

The actor shared videos and photos from the parade on his Instagram stories. He also visited Times Square where he saw one of his ads.

For the special occasion, Allu donned a white suit along with a sash that read 'grand marshal'. His wife was seen donning an ethnic attire with chunky earrings. Take a look!

The streets of New York were filled with chants and posters of @alluarjun as people welcomed their beloved Icon Star. Holding an Indian flag, #AlluArjun𓃵 is leading the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha by his side, embracing the admiration that has now gone beyond borders. pic.twitter.com/GNsqcukZUx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) August 21, 2022

'Pushpa' fans can finally rejoice because the sequel of the blockbuster 2021 Telugu film has gone on the floors. The film's pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad today and marked the beginning of 'Pushpa: The Rule's filming. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.