'Koffee With Karan season 7' promo: Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor get candid on KJo's couch

After Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal's episode, Karan Johar will be seen having a candid conversation with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in 'Koffee With Karan season 7'. Previously, we saw Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aamir Khan gracing the chat show.

As usual, KJo pushed the 'Kabir Singh' stars to spill some beans on the show. And, glimpses of their fun chat can be seen in the latest promo.

While sharing the promo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar." Take a look!

Both Shahid and Kiara will answer some controversial questions in KJo's show. They will also go against each other in the Rapid Fire round and Slam Zone. And, it will be fun to see who wins these two segments and who loses.

Kiara and Shahid shared screen space in the blockbuster film 'Kabir Singh'. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience but did extremely well at the BO. The 2019 film grossed over ₹370 crores and became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.