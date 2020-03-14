Jonas Brothers cancels Las Vegas residency amid growing concern over coronavirus

The latest to cancel large gatherings amid coronavirus threat are the Jonas Brothers, who have officially pulled the plug on their nine-date Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off next month, due to safety concerns.

Also read: Europe now the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic: WHO

On Friday, the group issued a statement on social media saying that after "careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff and families' wellness," they're going to cancel their shows, which were set to run from April 1 to April 18 at the Park MGM.

In pics: How to keep your smartphone safe in times of coronavirus

However, the brothers assured that fans with previously purchased tickets to attend the residency will be issued refunds from their original points of purchase. "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We`ll see you soon," they concluded the post shared on Twitter.