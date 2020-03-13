How to keep your smartphone safe in times of coronavirus

In the time of the coronavirus, we are advised to not keep touching our faces with our hands. It's important to make sure things that we touch are clean. And the one thing our hands touch the most is our phones. Here's how you should make sure it is safe:

Regular hand wash

Our smartphones are the one thing that we touch the most. And in the times of the coronavirus, it is that we need to secure first. The simplest yet most effective way to do it is with something that we all have at home - the regular handwash liquid soap.

Clean your phone with proper solution

Take a micro-fibre cloth and dip it in a solution of any household soap and water.

Squeeze it out and gently rub your phone's surface with the damp cloth. And by that, we mean the non-porous surfaces of your device like the display, keyboard and other exterior surfaces including the back of the phone.

Avoid moisture to enter your phone

While cleaning it make sure no moisture enters inside the phone through any of the openings.

After that take a dry micro-fibre cloth and wipe your phone completely dry.

Use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or clorox disinfecting wipes

The alternative to this is one that's suggested officially by iPhone maker Apple, which is to use a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or clorox disinfecting wipes.

Both of these are easily available at computer accessory stores.

Avoid using bleach and alcohol-based hand sanitizer for smartphones

Apple has advised to not use bleach or submerge the device in any cleaning agent.

One can also disinfect their smartphone with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Make sure to clean your smartphone twice a day or every 90 minutes

Pour few drops of sanitizer on a clean cotton pad and rub it safely on your entire phone. You can do this twice a day or every 90 minutes.

Use a phone cover or a Bluetooth device

And to make sure your phone remains clean regularly wash hands.

However, the best option is to touch your phone as less as possible.

Use a phone cover or a Bluetooth device.

