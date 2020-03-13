How to keep your smartphone safe in times of coronavirus

In the time of the coronavirus, we are advised to not keep touching our faces with our hands. It's important to make sure things that we touch are clean. And the one thing our hands touch the most is our phones. Here's how you should make sure it is safe:
Take a micro-fibre cloth and dip it in a solution of any household soap and water.
Squeeze it out and gently rub your phone's surface with the damp cloth. And by that, we mean the non-porous surfaces of your device like the display, keyboard and other exterior surfaces including the back of the phone.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The alternative to this is one that's suggested officially by iPhone maker Apple, which is to use a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or clorox disinfecting wipes.
Both of these are easily available at computer accessory stores.
(Photograph:Reuters)