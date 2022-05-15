Johnny Depp’s longtime pal says for Amber Heard fighting is a 'passion'

Johnny Depp's longtime pal Gina Deuters is sharing some insight details about the ex-couple marriage and why she thinks Heard is responsible for destroying Depp.



In her recent interview with Page Six, Gina, who is the wife of Depp's business partner Stephen Deuters, says Amber is a ''sociopathic show pony'' and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star deserves justice.



During her interview, Gina said that Depp’s time with Heard was “less of a relationship and more of an Amber invasion.”



“Instantly she started moving her friends into his properties,” she said as per Page Six. “It was quite shocking how she eventually isolated him from his family and friends … it definitely felt like we’d kind of lost him.”

Further, she added when her husband first called the 'Aquaman' actress “a sociopathic show pony” after he become a mediator in their troubled marriage.



“My husband called her a sociopathic show pony, and he certainly doesn’t regret it,” she shared. “Stephen, at the end, was quite literally the mediator … no one else wanted to deal with Amber, and Stephen would be the only person she could talk to.”



For the unversed, Deuters recently took the stand but was asked to leave as she admitted that she had seen court clips of the trial online.



Further, she also thinks that for Amber fighting is a passion. After recalling her talk with Amber from her wedding in 2015, she said, “I think there is a part of Amber that [believes] fighting is passion. It means there’s sparks, fireworks [in the relationship]. [Amber] is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She is quite entitled and I think she made big demands in their divorce.''

The ex-couple are recently embroiled in a dirty defamation case filed by Depp against former wife Amber Heard over an op-ed claiming she's has been the victim of domestic abuse. The couple has made a slew of shocking revelations about their troubled marriage about each other during the case trial in Virginia court.

As part of his Ego Death tour, the 57-year-old comedian took the stage and reacted to Johnny's allegation that Amber or one of her friends defecated on his side of the bed, he said, as per LADBible, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******g fine.''