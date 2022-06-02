Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has won defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who he sued over claims of domestic abuse. The jury has awarded USD 15 million in damages to Johnny Depp. Jury has also awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million over her countersuit.

Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, a 36-year-old actress, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

At the center of the legal battle was an opinion piece penned by Amber Heard in December 2018. The opinion piece was printed in Washington Post. In it, Amber Heard had made the statement against domestic abuse. Johnny Depp was not mentioned by name in the article. However, Depp's lawyer told the jurors that Heard was referring to 'Pirates of the Carribean' actor.

Johnny Depp was not physically present when the verdict was read out. Amber Heard was present in the courtroom.

Soon after the verdict was announced, Johnny Depp posted a statement from his Facebook account.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming "The Rum Diary" and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

(With inputs from agencies)

