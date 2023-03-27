Johnny Depp talks about his quiet life in rural England: 'British people are cool'

After winning the court battle against his wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is preferring to keep a little low profile. Leaving all the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world, the actor is currently spending some time in Somerset, a rural area of England.

The 59-year-old actor, who has been away from the spotlight from a while now, recently sat down for an interview with the local magazine Somerset Life.

While talking about his low-key life, the actor said, "I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places, and they all mean something special to me. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.''

Further talking, Johnny also praised the people of small town for letting him live peacefully and comfortably. He told the publication, "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top," he shared. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family."

He added, "I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Johnny, who may appear as the extrovert to many, but in the real life he's a shy and quite person.

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," he said. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice."

Per People, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has purchased the sprawling £13 million property, which features 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in 2014. His house is three-and-a-half hours from London by car.

Earlier this month, Johnny took a helicopter ride to Hemswell Antiques Centres to do some shopping. He dropped into the store unannounced and left the staff shocked and surprised. Read the full story here.

