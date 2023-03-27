Chris Rock slams Oscars for never nominating Adam Sandler: 'F***ing a***holes'

Recently, during the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, Rock called out the Academy while he was praising Sandler for the outstanding work he has done, specifically in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems. However, still Academy has never nominated him for his impeccable performance.



During the event, Rock said: "We all work hard, but nobody works as hard as the Sandman [Sandler]."



Further referencing to the Oscars snub, he added: "Nobody comes even close, so the Oscars, you know, they're f****** a*******, and if they don't want to give my man his props, then we will tonight."



Adam Sandler, 56, rose to fame as the cast member on Saturday Night Live. But after being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, he went on to work in the films.



In his career of three-long-decades, the actor has given hits like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.



Meanwhile, last year Chris Rock revealed that he declined the Academy’s invitation to host the 95th Oscar ceremony after the famous slap gate incident.



During the 94th Academy Awards, Smith smacked Rock over a joke he made about his wife Jada's bald head. This all happened when Chris took the stage to present an award, and during his brief gig, he made a joke about his wife Smith's appearance.



His joke probably provoked Smith, who quickly went on stage and slapped Rock. For his violent actions, Academy has banned Will for 10 years.