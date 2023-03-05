ugc_banner

Johnny Depp arrives unannounced at antique shop; leaves staff shocked: Watch viral video

Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Johnny Depp at Hemswell Antiques Centres. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In true Hollywood style, superstar Johnny Depp reached an antique shop unannounced by helicopter. When asked about his surprise visit, the actor said that he wanted to pick up a guitar along with few other items. 

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took a helicopter ride to Hemswell Antiques Centres on Friday to do some shopping. He dropped into the store unannounced and left the staff shocked and surprised. Photos from the UK's Lincolnshire antique store have gone viral on social media.

Since the actor wanted to take a relaxed look at the shop's guitars without being noticed by the public, he kept his visit to Hemswell Cliff a secret. The visit had been arranged by the store and Pinewood Studios, which have a working relationship.

Viral photos show Depp dressed in his hippie-style ensemble. He is seen carrying a side bag and wearing a bonnet hat. Check them out below!

Owner of Europe's largest antique centre, Rob Miller, said that Depp bought desks, tables, paintings, and four guitars to furnish his new property in London. 

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", Miller said. 

Miller further said he was sworn to secrecy about Depp's visit. "We had a phone call to say somebody was going to be landing in their helicopter, and I wasn't allowed to say to any of the staff who it was. It came through a contact that we have at Pinewood Studios, who we have been working with for about five years, and is a good friend of his," he said.

"He was purchasing items which were in an era that he said he would have liked to have lived in. He was an unbelievable guy to meet really, he was so natural." the owner of the store added. "It was just great because he was allowed the freedom of being able to walk around without being hounded. He was very natural, very down to earth. It was a great atmosphere."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Oscars 2023 Best Picture: Why Everything Everywhere All at Once should win

Is Free Guy sequel in the works, here's what Ryan Reynolds has said

Piyush Mishra reveals he was sexually abused by a distant female relative in seventh standard

Topics