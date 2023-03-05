Johnny Depp arrives unannounced at antique shop; leaves staff shocked: Watch viral video

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took a helicopter ride to Hemswell Antiques Centres on Friday to do some shopping. He dropped into the store unannounced and left the staff shocked and surprised. Photos from the UK's Lincolnshire antique store have gone viral on social media.

Since the actor wanted to take a relaxed look at the shop's guitars without being noticed by the public, he kept his visit to Hemswell Cliff a secret. The visit had been arranged by the store and Pinewood Studios, which have a working relationship.

Viral photos show Depp dressed in his hippie-style ensemble. He is seen carrying a side bag and wearing a bonnet hat. Check them out below!

Congratulations Johnny Depp. Moving on a new path to a great future https://t.co/oPh1drQdGq pic.twitter.com/k4p3CW8X4R — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) March 4, 2023

Johnny Depp at an antiques centre today pic.twitter.com/jItgJLSuq6 — frank kilmore (@FrankKilmore) March 4, 2023

New pictures of Johnny Depp via @/hemswellantiquecentres



Always covered in paint 😅🖤 pic.twitter.com/9ZYtMh7NLH — dani. (@daniisacs) March 4, 2023

Owner of Europe's largest antique centre, Rob Miller, said that Depp bought desks, tables, paintings, and four guitars to furnish his new property in London.

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", Miller said.

Miller further said he was sworn to secrecy about Depp's visit. "We had a phone call to say somebody was going to be landing in their helicopter, and I wasn't allowed to say to any of the staff who it was. It came through a contact that we have at Pinewood Studios, who we have been working with for about five years, and is a good friend of his," he said.

"He was purchasing items which were in an era that he said he would have liked to have lived in. He was an unbelievable guy to meet really, he was so natural." the owner of the store added. "It was just great because he was allowed the freedom of being able to walk around without being hounded. He was very natural, very down to earth. It was a great atmosphere."

