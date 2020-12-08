John Cena shares Ranveer Singh's photo, fans say he is Indian at heart

American wrestler-actor John Cena is a fan of Bollywood, it seems. Cena recently posted a photo of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page but did not caption the image.



The photo has Singh posing for a selfie with one of his fans.

Since the post did not have a caption, Cena's desi fans including actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh himself had a ball reacting to the post. While Kapoor and Singh laughed it off, some of the fans speculated whether the account was hacked.



Then there were others who stated that Cena was Indian at heart. "John Cena = DIL SE INDIAN," one fan wrote.



Cena is clearly a fan of Bollywood. The popular wrestler has in the past shared photos of prominent celebrities from India without giving any explanation. He had posted few months back a photo of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

He also had mourned Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's death earlier this year.

He had even shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Jean Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan.

Ranveer's photo too was shared in the same manner- without a caption. The wrestler is yet to give an explanation about the post even as fans continue guessing the reason.