Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to get a sequel, director Todd Phillips confirms

Announcing a sequel to the 2019 hit film ‘Joker', American director Todd Phillips on Wednesday took to Instagram to confirm the news that the film is officially happening. He also revealed that he was moving ahead with the script, along with disclosing the title of the sequel- ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

In the Instagram post, Phillips shared a cover page for the script co-written with Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated on the first film. Phillip’s post also features actor Joaquin Phoenix, who can be seen reading the script of ‘Joker 2’, with a cigarette in his mouth.

Take a look:-

Phillips met with former film chief of Warner Bros, Toby Emmerich, after the release of ‘Joker’ to discuss a probable sequel, wrote Variety. Meanwhile, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ plot details have been kept under tight wraps. The title ‘Folie a Deux’ which means "shared delusional disorder," hints at how Arthur’s villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City.

The famous and crazy Harley Quinn, who is Joker’s partner in crime, might also be a part of the sequel. However, these are just speculations.

For the unversed, Todd’s film ‘Joker’ depicted the life of Arthur Fleck, a struggling and failed comedian, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is reframed as an anti-hero. He gradually adopts the characteristics of a DC villain, taking the name Joker and inflicting horrific acts of violence.

The film garnered positive reviews from both audiences and critics and earned more than 1 billion dollars worldwide. The film was declared a blockbuster.

‘Joker’ earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director, best picture, and best-adapted screenplay. Actor Joaquin Phoenix bagged the best actor award. The film also won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

It also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro.

(With agency inputs)