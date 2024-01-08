Jo Koy takes a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family in Golden Globes monologue

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy assumed hosting duties for the Golden Globes for the first time and attempted to make people laugh with his woke humour. However, some of his jokes left a sour taste among Hollywood stars. In his debut as host, Koy, who was given only two weeks to prepare, opted for edgy humour, targeting not only A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper but also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with the British royal family.

Koy joked about nominated shows like Succession and The Crown while taking a dig at the royal family. He quipped, ''Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming -- oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry.'"

Koy didn't stop there. He also joked about Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, visibly leaving Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in splits and some with raised eyebrows and expressions of disapproval.

"Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix," Koy said. The comment drew laughter but also raised some eyebrows.

The Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan was released in December 2022.

Other jokes about Barbie attracted booes and groans, which prompted Koy to say, "Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at."

It is no secret that it has been a challenging year for the former royals. Despite the success of Harry's memoir, Spare, their Spotify podcast, Archetypes, which was part of an £18 million deal, faced a sudden demise. Spotify's Bill Simmons labelled the couple "grifters" as the deal ended before the renewal of a second series.