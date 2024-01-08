Golden Globes 2024 red carpet highlights: Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and more arrive in style

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood took centre stage as stars descended upon the Golden Globes red carpet in a dazzling display of style and sophistication. On Sunday evening, the much-anticipated event kicked off with A-list celebrities flaunting their fashion-forward choices, creating a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts worldwide, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

From timeless elegance to bold statements, the red carpet witnessed a parade of stunning gowns and impeccably tailored suits, each telling its own unique story. As the entertainment industry celebrated its finest achievements, the red carpet arrivals set the tone for an evening full of excitement, anticipation, and, of course, the recognition of outstanding talent.

Check out all the Hollywood A-listers arriving at the 2024 Golden Globes in their fashion best below!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, who is nominated for a Golden Globe in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering green gown. She flaunted her signature beach wave blonde look and diamond-studded jewellery.

Billie Eilish

Staying true to her signature style, Eilish wore a boxy black blazer draped over a blue-striped button-down, paired with a long, flowing khaki skirt.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie once again channelled her inner Barbie in a custom Armani gown, inspired by a classic Superstar Barbie doll of 1977.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was a vision to behold on the red carpet as she flaunted her custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby-red top with black crystal embroidered flowers paired with a matching asymmetrical skirt.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, who is nominated for Original Song for “Dance the Night” from Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, strutted down the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli outfit, featuring skeleton-like embellishments throughout. She completed the look with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Thank you @DUALIPA for blessing us with your presence 😍 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4fLOm0AIBP — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren looked every bit stunning in a lavender Dolce & Gabbana dress, paired with an oversized puff-sleeved opera coat. To accessorise, she opted for silver platforms by Sole Bliss and jewellery from Harry Winston.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum looked gorgeous in a voluminous red dress with a thigh-high slit, designed by Azerbaijani designer Gunel Babayeva’s label Sophie Couture. To complete the look, she opted for pointy-toed red Louboutins and jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a long, minimalist black dress with a plunging neckline by Dior. The Oscar-winning star was styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

Bassett opted for a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes for the red carpet-look. She paired it with some gorgeous jewellery from Lagos.

Jennifer Aniston

