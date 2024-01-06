Jo Koy all set to fulfil childhood dream of hosting Golden Globes

For Jo Koy, the Golden Globes were more than just an awards show; they were a childhood tradition, a moment shared with his mother while predicting winners from their living room sofa. Now, Koy steps onto that revered stage as the show’s second Asian host, aiming to inspire and celebrate representation in his milestone role.

Growing from a young boy enjoying award ceremonies to a seasoned comedian with stand-up specials and acting accolades, including last year's film Easter Sunday, Koy views hosting the Globes as a significant personal achievement. Reflecting on his journey, he expresses the importance of representation, particularly for Asian communities, emphasising his desire to be an indirect role model for those lacking diverse inspirations in their upbringing.

With a successful career encompassing five stand-up specials and notable acting roles, Koy sees this hosting opportunity as a chance to broaden perspectives, especially for aspiring talents watching the event. He believes his presence on stage signifies possibility and hopes to leave an indelible mark on the show, setting a positive tone for the upcoming awards season.

“This is a throwback to my childhood, and now I’m the guy who’s onstage. I know there’s kids out there that will be watching the Globes,” he told AP. “And now when they see this, it’s like ‘Oh, it’s possible. I can do this.’ Things aren’t so grey anymore. It’s not just two colours on the palette. Sometimes three. Every colour is on the palette. This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park.”

Also read: Hollywood actor Christian Oliver dies in tragic plane crash with two daughters

The Golden Globes, traditionally known for its vibrant atmosphere and early start to the awards season, faced significant criticism due to diversity issues after a 2021 report in the Los Angeles Times found there were zero Black members in the group that only had 87 foreign journalists. The membership has since been revamped with a voting body of 300.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the Globes nominations with nine including for best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs. It is closely followed by its release date and meme companion Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including for best picture drama, best director for Christopher Nolan and nods for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Koy gave praise to Dick Clark Productions, the awards’ producer, and an owner of the Globes’ longtime home, the Beverly Hilton.

“This production company has been nothing but top notch,” he said. “The relationship with CBS is beautiful. It’s fun to see this because this is how things should be ran. We need to start moving forward. That’s what this is. We’re moving forward now. You learn from the past and you make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Koy said he’s anxious to hit the Globes stage to deliver his brand of relatable humour.

“They’re giving me the blessing to be me,” he said. “I want to bring my style to the Globes. Of course, I’m going to have fun. But most importantly, I want to make sure everyone’s happy. I’m going to make fun of myself. If I can do that, I can make fun of other people.”