/Jim Carrey clone conspiracy rumours: Delegate of Cesar Awards issues official statement

Jim Carrey has been the talk of the town ever since he attended an award show in Paris recently. As the actor received the honorary lifetime achievement César award, his appearance sparked several conspiracy theories, with several videos and pictures from various angles going viral. Now the delegate of the award show has responded to it.

What did the delegate of Cesar award say about Jim Carrey's appearance?

Speaking to Variety, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, says the actor's rare appearance at the ceremony, where he received the honorary César, succeeding Julia Roberts, was authentic and a historic moment. He stated, "Jim Carrey's visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy's invitation."

He further said, “Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions.” He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronounciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His long-time publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again. For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance."

For the unversed, Jim Carrey was honoured at the Cesar Film Festival in Paris on February 26, 2026. He was spotted wearing a tuxedo, a buttoned-up shirt and a bow tie. He completed his look with hair parted in the middle. While the fans were happy with his win, his appearance became a topic for discussion, sparking conspiracy theories.

All about Jim Carrey

After spending the 1980s honing his comedy act and playing supporting roles in films, Carrey gained recognition when he was cast in the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Colour. He broke out as a film star after starring in a string of box office hits, such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, and Batman Forever