/'What happened to him?': Jim Carrey's latest appearance at an event in Paris sparks concern

Jim Carrey is one of the prominent comedic actors of his generation in the Hollywood industry. With delivering several hit films, including The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, The Cable Guy and Bruce Almighty, among others, Jim has made a mark on a global level. However, he has grabbed everyone's attention with his latest appearance at an award show in Paris. His new look has definitely sparked concern, with people saying he doesn't look the same.

Netizens' reaction to Jim Carrey's appearance in Paris

Jim Carrey was honoured at the Cesar Film Festival in Paris on February 26, 2026. He was spotted wearing a tuxedo, a buttoned-up shirt and a bow tie. He completed his look with hair parted in the middle. While the fans were happy with his win, his appearance became a topic for discussion, sparking conspiracy theories.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user wrote, “IM CARREY VIRAL CLIP: Calmly says 'I'M DEAD' on camera as Paris red carpet footage looks suspiciously off.” Internet connects dots: Clone? Replacement? Warning from the real him? Coincidence or Hollywood horror? What happened to Jim?"

Another user wrote, "Debate raging: Is Jim Carrey cloned? New look says mystery, but Paris red carpet says nah."

"Who is this man? Has Jim Carrey been replaced? On February 26, at the 51st César Awards ceremony in Paris, 64-year-old Jim Carrey received an honorary award for his contribution to cinema. But fans noticed a difference in his appearance and don't believe it's him. People are writing: “Who the hell is that guy?”, “His eyes are a different color, he has no soul, it's not him.” “He's taller, his movements are different, his voice is strange.” “The job is done - they killed him and replaced him", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Jim Carrey was honoured with the award that is traditionally given to an international star, such as last year's Julia Roberts. The actor attended the event with his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and girlfriend Mina.

Jim Carrey's rise as comic actor in Hollywood

Jim Carrey brought success by playing comic roles as a lead actor in comedies such as Liar Liar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bruce Almighty, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and Yes Man, among others. Since the 2010s, Carrey has appeared in fewer films, with notable works including Dumb and Dumber To and his role as Doctor Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.