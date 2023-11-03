Jessica Simpson marks 6 years of sobriety, leaving 'unrecognisable' version of herself in the past

American singer and actress Jessica Simpson marked a significant milestone in her sobriety journey this month - six years of living alcohol-free. She joyfully shared this achievement with her followers through an Instagram Story on Thursday, directing them to a post from November 1, 2021, featuring a long note and an image from November 1, 2017.

In the 2017 photo, the Dukes of Hazzard star is seen sitting in her living room and contemplating her life choices as a sunbeam casts a soft glow on her face and she gazes away from the camera.

"6 years ago," Simpson wrote, as she celebrated her remarkable journey towards self-discovery and sobriety.

The original 2021 post celebrated Simpson's fourth sober anniversary and provided a glimpse into her transformative journey. In her heartfelt caption, she reflected on the profound changes she had undergone since that memorable day in 2017. She described herself as an "unrecognisable version" back then.

Simpson candidly shared her realisation from that pivotal moment. She wrote, "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity." Achieving these goals required her to confront her relationship with alcohol.

In her sincere confession, Simpson clarified that the drinking itself was not the core issue, the challenge however lay within herself. She acknowledged that she had not loved or respected herself and was wrestling with her inner conflicts. Four years into her remarkable journey, she celebrated her newfound ability to make "nice with the fears."

The 2021 post concluded with a declaration of empowerment. She said, "I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

To commemorate this important milestone, Simpson also posted a heartwarming photo with her daughter, Maxi Drew, and offered an inspiring message, which read, "Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it."

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, Simpson recounted the moment she realised she needed to change her relationship with alcohol. She described how, after consuming a few drinks at a Halloween party, she became incapacitated and was unable to attend to her children, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae. The experience left her terrified of letting her children witness her in such a state, and she expressed her shame over being unable to help them get into their Halloween costumes.

This pivotal moment led her to the resolution that something had to change. Simpson decided to quit alcohol, acknowledging its detrimental impact on her life.

