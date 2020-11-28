Jennifer Lopez drops her sizzling new song 'In The Morning'

Jennifer Lopez has dropped a new single 'In The Morning' as a treat to her fans for Thanksgiving.

The singer announced the impending arrival of “In The Morning” earlier this week, following her American Music Awards performance of 'Pa’ Ti' and 'Lonely' with Maluma.



The song, a catchy dance track where Lopez discusses setting boundaries in a relationship.





Lopez released her sultry new single after teasing it a few days prior with some seriously racy cover art. Lopez also shared a teaser video of her new forthcoming tracks. A short clip also features JLo's toned physique. "#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic," she wrote as a caption.





Last week, Billboard announced that Lopez will receive an Icon Award during their annual Women In Music event on December 10.



A few days back, Lopez and Maluma set the stage on fire with their performance at the American Music Awards. The pair raised the temperatures with their performances. Lopez began the performance in a black sheer ensemble, flaunting her curves and her dance moves.