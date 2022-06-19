Jennifer Lopez calls her daughter Emme her ‘favourite duet partner’ as they take over the stage

Jennifer Lopez recently performed at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala with her daughter Emme. During the performance, she revealed that her 14-year-old daughter is her favourite duet partner.

And, let me tell you, the pop star has collaborated with a number of A-list celebs like Shakira, Cardi B and Ja Rule. So, the compliment is definitely a special one for Emme.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey,” Lopez joked.

“They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me,” she added, before the 14-year-old walked out.

The mother-daughter duo performed a cover of Christina Perri’s 'A Thousand Years' song for the fundraising event. They also went on to sing a verse of Bruce Springsteen’s 'Born in the USA', which was accompanied by a video of Emme performing at the Super Bowl in 2020. Emme then led their mum into a performance of the iconic hit 'Let’s Get Loud'.

The 52-year-old then ended the performance by asking the crowd to “give it up for my(Emme) baby”. She used they and them pronouns for her daughter as she identifies as non-binary. Emme also gave a tribute to Pride Month by carrying a rainbow-coloured microphone in her hand while performing.

The pop singer later shared a series of photos from the event taken of the two, captioning it “last night ...”

Here's JLo's tweet:

It's been a while since the mother-daughter duo performed together in public. The two were last seen performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

