Sai Pallavi reacts to her controversial remarks, says disturbing to see people justifying lynching

South star Sai Pallavi recently stirred up a controversy over her comments on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Pallavi faced a major backlash after her interview went viral in which she talked about her political views and later compared Kashmiri Pandit's genocide to the lynching of a man suspected of cow smuggling.



After her video went viral, the actress received huge flak from some netizens. Now, Pallavi has finally reacted to all the furore in the digital world.

On Saturday, giving her clarification, Pallavi shared a video on her Instagram account and stated that violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of religion is a huge sin.



“This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all you to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take a while longer than usual to communicate my thoughts, '' the actress said.

''In a recent interview, I was asked If I was a supporter of the Left or the Right Wing and I clearly stated that I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost,” the actor said.

Further, Sai added that in the interview she shared two incidents that had a huge impact on her and left her traumatised for days, and went on to say that he met with the Kashmir files director and told him how deeply she was impacted by the film.''



In the video, she also mentioned how it was very disturbing to see online how many people were justifying the mob lynching incidents. I don't think any one of us has the right to take anyone's life.



This all started after her interview with the Youtube channel went viral. During the interview, Pallavi was asked whether she was influenced by any kind of politics during her college days, to which she replied she comes from a very politically neutral family and later compared the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' with the Muslim person who was killed on suspicion cow smuggling.



''I grew up in a neutral environment. I have heard about the left-wing and right-wing. But, I cannot say who is right and who is wrong. The film, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. What is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?" she said back then.