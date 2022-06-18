On Father's Day meet Bollywood's glamourous dads: Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the coolest and most glamourous dads of Bollywood. The actor's Instagram feed is full of fun and special moments with his little ones. Hrithik is a proud father of two boys, Hridaan and Hrehaan, he shares with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to all of his three kids. Last year, SRK talked about his kids in the David Letterman’s show, ''I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend-girlfriend problems,'' he said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is a family man who follows a strict routine and ignores late night parties and spends most of his time with his family when off-work. The actor keeps things normal for his kids and has always tried to protect his children, Aarav and Nitara from paparazzi.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is blessed with two beautiful kids, Misha and Zain and the actor loves to share pictures of his kids from small celebration to his personal moments with his little ones. In one interview while talking about them, he said that fatherhood has made him selfless and now he thinks about his family and kids before anything else in the world.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor is one of the most stylish fathers in B-town and the only three who give him stiff competition to his style quotient are his kids who are themselves big on fashion -- Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn is very protective towards his kids. The actor who keeps quiet at mos times, does not mince words when it comes to defending his kids. Once when Nysa and Yug were being trolled on social media, he retorted, “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's latest release was ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in which he essayed the role of a 40-year-old free-spirited man and later on become the responsible father. Saif is the father of three, while talking of his kids once said, ''I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father.''