Jay-Z says he isn't 'actively' making albums or music but will 'never get retired'

One of the biggest names in America's hip-hop industry, Jay-Z, recently spoke to comedian and actor Kevin Hart for his show Hart to Heart's season 2. And, a sneak peek of the interview was shared by the makers of the show on Thursday on social media.

In the short clip, Jay-Z can be seen talking about his retirement plans. He is seen saying that even though he is not making music and albums, for now, he will never retire from the industry because he never knows what he might want to release next.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music, or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never wanna say I’m retired. It’s a gift and who am I to shut it off?” Jay-Z told Hart.

Back in 2003, Jay-Z famously announced his retirement from the hip-hop scene after the release of 'The Black Album'. He even threw a star-studded retirement bash and concert at Madison Square Garden, However, within 3 years, he returned with another album 'Kingdom Come' in 2006.

For those unaware, Jay-Z last released an album nearly five years ago. It was titled '4:44'.

Check out a snippet from the candid interview here:

In this exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of "Hart to Heart," JAY-Z chats with @KevinHart4real about the potential of releasing new music in the future



The popular celebrity chat show 'Hart to Heart' is all set to return with its second season with a host of new celebrity guests and several fun segments. The Peacock original talk show will feature comedy greats like Chris Rock.

The show will premiere on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST on Peacock TV. And, there will reportedly be eleven episodes in this season.

