'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 teaser: June is not done with Gilead yet. Watch

Our first look teaser for the upcoming fifth season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' is here. Hulu's multiple Emmy-winning dystopian series is created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Wood's celebrated novel of the same name. The story is set in near-future New England. Most of the United States has become a white supremacist and patriarchal state called the Republic of Gilead after the government was overthrown by a religious cult called Sons of Jacob. The main protagonist Offred and later June (Elisabeth Moss) is one of the 'handmaids', who are women whose only purpose is to produce children for the ruling class.

The new season's teaser is a clip clocking just over a minute and shows that the struggle for June is still not over. In the finale of season 4, June and the other handmaids beat Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) to death and sent his severed finger and wedding ring to his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

In Season 5, June will have to face the consequences of her actions. The teaser promises a bloody, action-packed season. June proclaims in a voice-over that she is not done with Gilead yet. She looks menacingly at something off-camera. We cannot wait for Season 5.

The official synopsis of Season 5 reads, "In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 premieres on September 14 on Hulu.

