'Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey' poster: This horror film is a stuff of nightmares, will ruin your childhood

Ready to ruin your childhood? No? Either way, consider it ruined. Take a look at the stills and posters of this really, really weird upcoming horror movie, 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey'. 'Blood And Honey' became possible because Disney no longer holds the exclusive rights to the character and stories involving the honey-loving bear. Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2021 according to US copyright law.

And this gave indie film director Rhys Frake-Wakefield a chance to capitalise by making this horror slasher movie. And what a horror movie it looks like. Here, you will not find Pooh in Hundred Acre Wood, the iconic fictional setting of author AA Milne's stories, but.. well, we do not know where exactly.

Official poster for upcoming Winnie The Pooh horror movie, 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.'

It's a little startling when you first see the photos from the upcoming Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey film. The stills show a demonic Pooh with Piglet as they get ready to attack a young woman who is just chilling in her hot tub.

What do you get when the IP rights for a beloved character enter the public domain? Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - a horror slasher film adaption of the good old bear we all know. Tigger is still in copyright so maybe he's up for the sequel.

You can check out the poster and stills above. One shows Pooh and Piglet looking menacingly at a bikini-clad woman chilling in a small pool. A poster shows Pooh wielding a bloody hammer and Piglet looking down on a corpse with a knife in his hands. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

The film serves as a retelling of the original short stories. In the movie, also written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, everything regarding Christopher Robin and his animal friends did have all those adventures in Robin's childhood, but he grew up and went to college. Pooh, Piglet, and others, meanwhile, went more and more hungry and became feral. Now, they have become so crazy that they become terrorising a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.

Frake-Wakefield explained the synopsis in his own words in an interview with Variety. He said, “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult... Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”



