Winnie the Pooh is playing a role of a killer in this new horror movie, internet is in shock!

Please don't do this to us! One of the most favourite characters is Winnie the Pooh, whose cute little adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood we all have enjoyed and laughed at. But now, ruining all our imagination, our cute little lazy bear has turned into a killer of a horror film titled 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.'



The gory version of our cute bear become a trending topic on the internet after the few pictures from the movie went viral online.



As per the IMDb, the movie is directed and written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. For the unversed, AA Milne’s 1926 book, Winnie-The-Pooh, entered the public domain earlier this year, hence giving rights to everyone who wants to work with the character.



However, here's a small little glitch, Disney's lazy Pooh, that wears a red t-shirt, is still Disney's property. This means, that if one will use that particular Pooh version that appeared in Disney movies and shows over the years, will surely land in legal trouble.



The Internet is confused on why they have come up with this bizarre idea of showing Pooh as a murderer. From the picture, we can guess that in the movie, the killer is just using Pooh's face mask to cover his identity.



Netizens are reacting to the movie stills hilariously, with many making fun, while others are confused with the copyright laws.

