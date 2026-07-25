/Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: CM Vijay's political drama crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

After a remarkable opening at the box office, CM Vijay's much-awaited political action drama Jana Nayagan continued to entertain audiences on day 2 of its theatrical run. While the film witnessed a significant drop on Friday compared to its record-breaking start on July 23, it still managed to pull in impressive numbers and mark a major milestone. Here's a look at the day 2 box office collection of Vijay's final film before his full-fledged political journey.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 21.15 crore across 12,190 shows on day 2. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 75.00 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on day 2, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 112.50 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Compared to its day 1 earnings, the film has seen a 50.5% drop from Thursday's net collection of Rs 42.70 crore. However, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days remains an impressive feat. The language-wise breakdown for Jana Nayagan shows Hindi contributing 11.0% with 4,567 shows, Tamil leading with 44.0% across 6,306 shows, and Telugu at 24.0% with 1,317 shows.

Also Read:

WION's review of Jana Nayagan

According to WION's Sidharth MP, Jana Nayagan could certainly offer many big mass moments to celebrate while viewing on the big screen with the blaring BGM. However, even that grand celebration risks getting drowned in a plot that force-fits too many themes and too many characters. Read the full review here.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as the last film of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay before he transitions fully into politics. Released on July 23, 2026, the film is directed by H Vinoth and stars Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Pooja Hegde alongside the Tamil superstar. Soon after the release of the film, a massive fan frenzy was witnessed on July 23, as crowds rallied through theatres with drum beats, dancing, firecrackers, and giant banners.