James Bond actor Daniel Craig will not leave any money for his kids as he doesn't like 'inheritance'

James Bond is not going to leave any money for his children.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig recently revealed that he finds inheritance “distasteful” and will be giving away all the money he’s earned before dying.

Daniel Craig has children with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and current wife Rachel Weisz.

The 007 star is worth an estimated $160 million (£116 million). Talking in an interview, Daniel Craig said, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”

Craig added: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Daniel Craig awaits the release of his last James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’. It is set to release on September 30. The film was due to release much earlier but got delayed owing to coronavirus.

