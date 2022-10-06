Jada Pinkett Smith to write a memoir on her life, complicated marriage to Will Smith and more!

Jada Pinkett Smith is working on her memoir.



Smitt will share many secrets with the world through her new yet-to-be-titled memoir. People has exclusively revealed that the 51-year-old TV personality has teamed up with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at Harper Collins Publishers. They are planning to release the book in the fall of 2023.



In the book, Smith will revisit all the life lessons she has learned from the challenging time, suicidal depression, rise to stardom, and motherhood among many other things.

As per the press release, in the book, Smith "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."



"With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."



In the book she will also write about her complicated love life with husband and actor Will Smith, the description reads, "At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."



The memoir announcement comes months after Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap. In April, during the Oscars ceremony, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage after he made a joke about Jada's bald head.

