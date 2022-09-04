Chris Rock slams Will Smith's video apology for Oscar slap, 'F**k your hostage video’

Will Smith & Chris Rock's controversial slap gate has not only become the hottest topic of the year, but it is also the most discussed topic of Rock's European stand-up tour with Comedian Dave Chappelle.



After his Liverpool performance, when Rock called his Oscar joke, ''the nicest joke I ever told." The comedian continues to hit back at the 'King Richard' actor's shocking reaction to his joke during this years Oscar's night.



During his London’s O2 Arena performance, Chris took a moment during his long segment and reacted to the apology video that Will posted on his Youtube channel.



Reacting to the video, he said, “f*ck your hostage video'' via Deadline.



This was the first time when Chris reacted to Will's viral apology.

During his video apology that come months later after Academy night, Will said, “Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk,” Smith said. He added, “That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking how many people got hurt at that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’ family.”



He also continues to call Smith a 'Suge Smith'. The name he has given to Will is in reference to Suge Knight, the former hip-hop mogul and co-owner of Death Row Records, who is curruntly serving a 28-year jail sentence for a fatal hit-and-run case.



Before this, during his recent stand-up performance in New Jersey, Rock addressed the Oscar night and said, that he is not a victim. “Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf**ker. But I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” Rock said as per US Weekly.



Talking about Oscar's night, Smith smacked Rock over a joke he made about his wife Jada's bald head. This all happened when Chris took the stage to present an award and during his brief gig, he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which is

due to her alopecia condition.



His joke probably provoked Smith who quickly went on stage and slapped Rock.



For his violent action, Academy has also banned Will for 10 years.

