Jada Pinkett Smith explains why there was no romance between her and Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith is all over the headlines after the actress revealed that she and her actor husband Will Smith have been separated for six years now. The news is enough to send the internet into frenzy mode. Apart from her relationship with Will, Jada has recently reflected back on her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, as she went on to call her bond with the rapper her ''soulmate friendship.''

Jada is currently promoting her new book Worthy, and during her recent appearance at Rolling Out, the actress talked about her bond with her late friend Shakur.

In a new interview with the publication, Jada was asked if she ever regretted not taking things with Tupac to the next level.

"If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have travelled a few together," she said, before adding, "It just wasn't possible."

Further, calling their bond "friendship-love chemistry", Smith said, "There was no chemistry between us."

"It just wasn't possible; there was no chemistry between us. Let me tell you, don't think that 'Pac and I, like I write in the book, we had those moments, and I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way,'' Jada said.

“It was like, 'Look, I'mma put y'all together, y'all are gonna be a dynamic duo, but I'mma tell you right now, I'mma make it so y'all are not gonna be able to get together.' Cause that just wasn't the purpose,” the Red Table Talk series host said.

Further, Pinkett said: “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together, you know, in various forms.”

Tupac and Jada shared a very great bond. However, they were never romantically linked. They had known each other since their high school days and went on to become close friends. However, Jada ended her friendship with the rapper in 1993, when the rapper was accused of sexual assault.

In the year 1996, Shakur was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, USA, when he was just 25 years old. Known as the ‘Greatest Artist' of rapping history, his songs were about the racism and violence faced by black people in America, and he told his racism stories through his rapping.

A year after Tupac's death, Jada married Will Smith in 1997.

Will Smith and Jada separated!

On Thursday, Jada shockingly revealed that she and Will have been living separately since 2016, but the couple are still legally married.

In an interview on the Today Show, the 52-year-old actress told Hoda Kotb that she and her husband Will had already living "totally separate lives" for years.

