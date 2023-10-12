Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's separation news leads to meme fest on social media

Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation of living separately from her husband Will Smith has left the internet buzzing. In a recent interview, Jada has revealed that she and Will have been living separately since 2016 but are still legally married. The actress also opened up about the infamous Oscar slap which left the world shocked.



The incident, famously dubbed 'The Slap Heard 'Round The World,' involved her husband, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock during the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony just before he received his Academy Award for his performance in King Richard.



"I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,'" Pinkett Smith confessed to People magazine, revealing her initial disbelief about the incident.



Just moments before Will Smith received the Academy Award for his performance in King Richard, the actor walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across his face as the comedian had made a joke about Jada's alopecia, likening her to a character from G.I. Jane 2.



In reaction, Will Smith rushed to the stage, delivering a resounding slap and stern words to Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” Smith said.



Recalling the incident Jada said, "It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."



The revelation that the couple had been living separately for many years before the Oscar slap gate has caught the attention of many on social media.



Social media platform, X exploded with reactions, showcasing a mix of emotions and opinions.



"So Will Smith smacked the shit out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett … this is embarrassing city boys down -1000," wrote one user.

“So Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a friend?” wrote another, expressing disbelief. Another user who shared a similar sentiment wrote, "So Will Smith slapped a man for joking on his roommate?"

Others talked about the complexities of relationships and also defended Will's action.



"Separation doesn’t mean you just stop caring about someone. is that not still his wife of 30 years? the mother of his children? the woman he loves? if a woman doesn’t ~belong to you she doesn’t get protected? y’all doing it again."



Meanwhile, some took a more lighthearted approach. "Say word? So Will really just wanted to slap Chris, and you know what? I'm still not mad about it," tweeted another.