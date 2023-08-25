Jaane Jaan first look: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Netflix film to release on this date

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut. After a long wait, the first look at Kareena's first OTT film, titled Jaane Jaan, is here. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On Friday, the first teaser of the film was unveiled, along with the premiere date.

Watch the teaser here:

The first teaser of the upcoming Netflix film introduces us to a dark yet mysterious world. The short clip stars Kareena singing the retro song ''Jaane Jaan'', and further, we also get our first glimpse of Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena is reportedly playing the role of a mother. In the teaser, she looks mysterious with serious looks on her face. Meanwhile, Jaideep is sporting a half-bald look, and Vijay is playing the role of a cop.

The caption of the teaser reads, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!"

More about Jaane Jaan

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel Devotion of Suspect X. More information about the plot of the film has been kept under wraps. The movie will be released on September 21, 2023, marking Kareena's birthday.

Kareena work front

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.



The film received mixed reviews from the audience and faced a huge backlash from them. The film tanked at the box office.

The other project that Kareena is working on is The Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She's also working on Hansal Mehta's next untitled project.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE