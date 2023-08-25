Wait, what? Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to reunite on screen after 19 years

It won’t get better than this! Former lovers and once-upon-a-time foes are back to being friends (or at least cordial) and have agreed to do a film together. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar have signed a film together and it will mark nearly two decades, post which they will reunite on the big screen. At one point in time, Raveena and Akshay were very much in love and wanted to get married. In fact, they were engaged for some time before Akshay moved on and married Twinkle Khanna and the rest they say is history.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have signed up for Welcome 3 and the film will begin production in October this month. It is suggested that the two will be paired opposite each other in the movie.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s equation

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were last seen together in Police Force: An Inside Story. Their chemistry is still the talk of the town since their performance in "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from Mohra. The two were together for some time and were to be married if not for unfortunate events that changed their lives and they moved on.

Welcome 3 details

As for Welcome 3, apart from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, the film is expected to feature Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more in pivotal roles.

The 2007 hit Welcome featured a star cast including Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Feroz Khan. The film was directed by Anees Bazmi.

