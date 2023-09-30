It's confirmed! BTS' Jungkook's solo album will release by end of 2023

BTS member Jungkook, who has been riding high on the success of his recent singles, has thrilling news for his fans. He's working on a solo album set to release by the end of 2023. After back-to-back hits like "Seven" with American rapper Latto and the latest single "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, Jungkook's solo career is gaining momentum.

During a recent interview with Audacy, Jungkook shared insights into his upcoming album plans. When asked about his 2023 endeavours, he eagerly revealed, "My solo album. My solo album is on its way."

This isn't the first time Jungkook has mentioned his solo album. He previously hinted at it during an appearance on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita, where he mentioned, "After the single, I have another single. And then I'll be releasing a small mini album by November."

BTS ARMY, the dedicated fanbase of the group, is buzzing with excitement over this announcement. On social media, fans expressed their anticipation, with one user stating, "It's gonna shake the industry." Another fan expressed gratitude that the album would be released in November, avoiding the busy October comeback schedule of other K-artists. The excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating what surprises Jungkook's album will bring.

Jungkook's most recent release, "3D," arrived on Friday, and it has garnered attention not only for its music but also for its visually stunning four-minute video directed by Drew Kirsch, known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift. Jungkook and Drew previously worked together on Charlie Puth's "Left and Right."

The singer also shared the reactions of his fellow BTS members to "3D." According to Jungkook, both Suga and RM praised his work, with Suga even calling him "a true pop star."

BTS, composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, debuted in 2013 and has taken the global music scene by storm. Currently, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are fulfilling their military service, with the others expected to follow suit. BTS fans eagerly await their reunion as a group in 2025.

