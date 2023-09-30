Sophie Turner presents Joe Jonas' letter about 'forever home' in England as evidence in divorce proceedings

The highly-publicised divorce of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has taken a new twist as Turner submitted a private letter written by Jonas earlier this year into the court proceedings. The letter, which expressed Jonas' desire to have a future with their children in England, has led Turner to request that the divorce case be dismissed from the Miami court and moved to the UK, where the couple had made plans to relocate.

The couple, who recently announced the end of their four-year marriage on social media, has generated considerable attention since their separation. Turner's recent filing argues that neither she nor Jonas live in Miami full-time, making it inappropriate for the city's court to have jurisdiction over their divorce proceedings.

The pivotal letter was penned by Jonas during a time when he and Turner were exploring the possibility of purchasing a $7.5 million home in Wallingford, Oxford, UK. In the letter, Jonas recounted their search for a permanent home in the UK, revealing their oldest daughter's three specific requirements: chickens, a pony, and a Wendy house. He described their fascination with the property's charming blue shutters and envisioned a life that included boat rides to school and leisurely afternoons spent cruising to the pub with friends.

Jonas also wrote about Turner's father's approval of the property, particularly the impressive vegetable garden. The letter made such an impact that the seller accepted their offer, and the couple placed a 10 per cent deposit on the house two months before announcing their separation, totalling £750,000 ($914,130).

According to the court filing, Turner argued that the UK property purchase had been under discussion for months, and the couple had agreed to relocate to England in late 2022. They officially left their Miami residence on March 10, and their daughter, Willa, was enrolled full-time in a UK nursery. The couple listed their Florida home for sale the same month, and it was sold by August. Between May 5 and July 31, many of their personal belongings were shipped to the UK.

Turner's legal argument centres on the fact that she and Jonas are no longer residents in Miami, thus challenging the validity of the divorce case filed in the city. As the legal proceedings continue, the future jurisdiction of the case remains uncertain, adding another layer of complexity to their separation.

