It was a feast for the eyes at Kylie Jenner’s as her firstborn Stormi Webster turned a year older on February 1. The makeup mogul threw a lavish party for her daughter on her 7th birthday and we can’t help but notice how everything was a bit pink, purple and Hello Kitty-themed.

Advertisment

The pink decor with plush toys, cutesy cutlery and playful elements inspired by Hello Kitty filled the space. It looked like a dreamy wonderland as Stormi enjoyed her time with friends and cousins.

Kylie treated fans to glimpses of the elaborate birthday bash on her Instagram Stories.

Also read: Grammy Awards 2025: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga to give shoutout to Los Angeles

Advertisment

Pink decor, cake and Hello Kitty-themed birthday for Stormi

A major highlight of the birthday party was the food. There was gourmet food with chocolate cupcakes, lots of bakery goodies, fresh cream and generous amount of chocolate and jellies on top of everything – sugar cookies, pink-coloured pretzels, starburst candies and strawberries with pink icing on top.

Advertisment

There was also a swirling set of candles on the cake which was a creamy, layered cake with white icing. It looked perfect with the backdrop of pink ribbons. In the decor, we loved the several Hello Kitty-shaped crispy and crunchy waffles, pink candy floss, pink heart-themed marshmallows, sliced strawberries, blueberries, red berries and pomegranates.

Also read: Shocking! 27-year-old Mexican Influencer dies after liposuction procedure

Kylie Jenner shared pictures from the setup and wrote, “Setting up for my princess Stormi's birthday sleepover."