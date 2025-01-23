Their drama doesn’t seem to end! We are talking about the showdown we have seen between It Ends With Us co-actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Justin also directed the film.

Amid taking sides and a public and legal war between the two, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has taken a step back from social media and deactivated her Instagram account. The hit film It Ends With Us is a direct adaptation of the novel.

After the film came out, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film. Notably, the film is about a woman falling in love with a man who ends up abusing her in the relationship until she realises that she’s in a toxic relationship. The film was directed by Justin Baldoni and hit theatres in August 2024.

Blake filed sexual harassment case against Justin

Months after the film’s release, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni on Dec. 20, 2024. Lively alleged that Baldoni engaged in misconduct during the film’s production. After she filed a complaint, the author of the book, posted a supportive Instagram Story.

She wrote, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote alongside a photo of herself and Lively hugging at a screening of the film. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Justin Baldoni denies all allegations, releases on-set video

Justin Baldoni has denied all allegations and instead accused her of defamation. On January 16, Baldoni sued Blake with a $400 million lawsuit against her, Reynolds and their publicist, claiming defamation, extortion and more.

Also, Justin and the team released an on-set video, which he claims shows no sexual assault happened. Justin Baldoni releases It Ends With Us set video to show Blake Lively is lying about harassment

Blake Lively responds after Justin Baldoni releases BTS footage from It Ends With Us