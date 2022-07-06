Is Vijay Sethupathi playing a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’? 

Since the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, followed by a poster release, the film has garnered a lot of buzz and excitement among audiences. ‘Jawan', which is helmed by Atlee, is being shot on a grand scale, which will present Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen form. The makers of the film were keen on recruiting actor Rana Daggubati as the antagonist. However, due to a lack of dates, the actor had to decline the offer.

But it seems Atlee has found a worthy adversary for his ambitious film in Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. According to a few media reports, Vijay has been roped in to play the antagonist in ‘Jawan’ and will join the film’s crew in Mumbai soon. The makers are yet to announce an official confirmation about Vijay Sethupath's being a part of ‘Jawan’.

As per India Today, a source has said that Vijay Sethupathi okayed the script and will be soon joining the shoot in Mumbai. Quoting the source, the outlet wrote, "Since Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in India, dates are now being worked out. Soon, he will join the film's sets in Mumbai for the shooting. An announcement will be made at the right time."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Atlee's film 'Jawan' dream, says 'inevitable issues' led to delay

About Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’

Atlee's ‘Jawan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with the director and the South Indian film industry’s lady superstar Nayanthara. It is also her debut in Bollywood. The commercial entertainer is set for a June 2, 2023 release in all South Indian languages-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with Hindi. The other star cast of ‘Jawan’ includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Sunil Grover, and Manahar Kumar.

Meanwhile, cinematographer GK Vishnu, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and art director Sukracharyya Ghosh are a part of the technical team of this most-anticipated film.

Also Read: Twitterati compare Shah Rukh Khan’s look in 'Jawan' to Liam Neeson's look in 1990 film 'Darkman'