Is this violent new Korean thriller series the next Squid Game?

The new Korean drama series, Bargain, has been making waves in the entertainment world, drawing comparisons to Netflix's smash hit, Squid Game. Directed by Jeon Woo-sung, Bargain follows a group of individuals lured into a human trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The series unfolds in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that traps the victims, traffickers, and buyers inside a crumbling building, cut off from the outside world. In this dire situation, they are forced to do whatever it takes to survive.

Bargain stars Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, and Chang Ryul, and is a six-part series adapted from director Lee Chung-hyun's 2015 short film of the same name. The characters in the series are morally ambiguous, and Director Jeon Woo-sung aimed to portray how they react to the natural disaster that befalls them.

Bargain official synopsis

In BARGAIN, men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Bargain creator on comparisons with Squid Game

Comparisons between Bargain and Squid Game have been inevitable, given the dark and violent themes in both series. However, Director Jeon Woo-sung stated that he didn't consider these comparisons during the development of his show. Nevertheless, he acknowledges the parallels in terms of violence and the characters' moral dilemmas.

He told NME, “It’s really interesting for me to see people talking about Squid Game and comparing it to Bargain. I actually didn’t think of it while we were developing this series. I think all Korean filmmakers are thinking about capitalism and how, in Korean society, no one actually backs you up and you have to survive by yourself. I think that’s the perspective all the filmmakers have in their minds and that’s why there’s that similarity. And, of course, we had to put this story and this perspective into an entertaining genre, which was tough to do.”

The series also carries symbolism, with the building where the characters are trapped serving as a metaphor for capitalism, particularly the darker aspects of Korean society.

Interestingly, Director Jeon Woo-sung hinted at the possibility of a second season, noting that there are clues within the series that suggest it could continue. Discussions with producers are ongoing, although no concrete decisions have been made.

