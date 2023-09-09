Is Olivia Rodrigo's new song 'The Grudge' about Taylor Swift? Here's what we know

In recent months, the music world has been abuzz with speculation about a potential feud between two prominent pop stars, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. While neither artist has confirmed any issues between them, the release of Rodrigo's new song "The Grudge" has only fuelled the rumours further. In the song, Rodrigo reflects on a soured relationship, singing, "I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May/ One phone call from you and my entire world was changed." These lyrics have sent a wave of speculation among listeners, who began to wonder if they hinted at a falling out between Rodrigo and Swift.

This would not be the first time, after all, that a singer addressed personal relationships through their music. Throughout the history of popular music, artists have used their songs as a medium to express their emotions, share their experiences, or comment on their interactions with others in the industry.

One classic example of this is Taylor Swift herself. Her discography is replete with songs that delve into her personal life and relationships, often leading to widespread speculation about the individuals who served as the inspiration (inadvertent or not) behind her lyrics.

The origins of the feud

The rumoured feud traces its origins back to Rodrigo's hit single, "Deja Vu." Initially, Rodrigo openly acknowledged that the song was partly inspired by Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer." However, she later quietly retroactively credited Swift as a co-writer, raising questions about whether there was an underlying disagreement about songwriting credits.

Olivia Rodrigo initially identified herself as a super fan of Taylor Swift and even incorporated Swift's song "New Year's Day" into one of her songs, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." However, her attitude appeared to change after the "Deja Vu" situation. She became noticeably more reserved when discussing Swift in interviews and seemed to avoid addressing the subject altogether.

Fan reaction

Fans took to platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their theories and thoughts on the situation. Many fans questioned whether "The Grudge" was indeed about Swift, given the pointed lyrics and the apparent shift in Rodrigo's sentiments toward the more senior star.

